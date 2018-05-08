Giuliani Insists Cohen Has No ‘Incriminating Information’ On Trump

Outside Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said that though former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen has no damning information on the President, Giuliani still feels bad that a “respectable” person like Cohen was put through the indignities of an FBI raid.

“He possesses no incriminating information about the President,” Rudy Giuliani told the Huffington Post on Tuesday. “It’s of no consequence to the President,” he added about any charges Cohen may face.

While Giuliani feels confident that Cohen will be taken down solo, he did reportedly express dismay that prosecutors resorted to a pre-dawn raid to collect his records. “I did that in organized crime cases. I did that in terrorism cases. I did that in murder cases,” Giuliani told the Huffington Post. “I didn’t do that with respectable people.”

The FBI raided Cohen’s office and home in April, seizing documents related to his $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels before the election and his taxi medallion holdings, among other things.