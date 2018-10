Andrew Gillum, Democratic candidate for governor in Florida, fired back at President Donald Trump on Monday, saying he’s “howling because he’s weak.”

On Twitter there is a choice between having the courage to @ the person you are trash talking, or not. @realDonaldTrump is howling because he’s weak. Florida, go vote today. https://t.co/I8uOokptJA

— Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) October 29, 2018