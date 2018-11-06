Gillum Concedes FL Gov Race To Trump-Endorsed Ron DeSantis

Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum conceded the race to Republican challenger Ron DeSantis late Tuesday.

“Y’all, I want to encourage you not to give up,” Gillum told supporters. “I want to encourage you to stick to the fight. I want you to know that every step of this way, even though I won’t have the blessing of serving as the next governor of the state of Florida, I still plan to be front lines right alongside every single one of you when it comes to standing up for what it is that we believe in.”