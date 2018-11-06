Latest
1 min ago
DeSantis Wins Florida Gov Race, Extending GOP’s Grip Over Sunshine State
8 mins ago
Republican DeWine Wins Governor’s Race In Key Swing State Of Ohio
16 mins ago
Dems Defeat Roskam, Key House Architect of GOP Tax Plan
livewire

Gillum Concedes FL Gov Race To Trump-Endorsed Ron DeSantis

By
November 6, 2018 11:00 pm

Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum conceded the race to Republican challenger Ron DeSantis late Tuesday.

“Y’all, I want to encourage you not to give up,” Gillum told supporters. “I want to encourage you to stick to the fight. I want you to know that every step of this way, even though I won’t have the blessing of serving as the next governor of the state of Florida, I still plan to be front lines right alongside every single one of you when it comes to standing up for what it is that we believe in.”

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: