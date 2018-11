After initially conceding and thenĀ un-conceding as the race to be Florida’s next governor entered a recount due to its close margin, Democrat Andrew Gillum conceded the race for good on Saturday.

I want to congratulate @RonDeSantisFL on becoming the next Governor of the great state of Florida. My wife R. Jai and I could not be prouder of the way we ran this race. We could not be more thankful to my running mate, @ChrisKingFL and his wife Kristen.

— Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) November 17, 2018