on October 2, 2018 in Washington, DC.
11 mins ago
Coons Had 'Constructive' Chat With Flake Friday Before Vote On Kavanaugh
1 hour ago
Flake All But Certain To Vote To Confirm Kavanaugh
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 5: Sen. Lisa Murkowksi (R-AK) speaks to reporters after voting no on a cloture vote for the nomination of Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, at the U.S. Capitol, October 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. The Senate voted 51-49 in a procedural vote to advance the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
Murkowski: I Voted 'No' On Kavanaugh Because It's About More Than One Nominee
Gianforte Offers Sen. Daines His Private Plane If He’s Needed Back In DC For Vote

By
October 5, 2018 1:10 pm

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), who has said he has no intentions of missing his daughter’s wedding to be in Washington, D.C. to vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh on Saturday, will borrow his friend’s private plane to get back to D.C. after the wedding if he’s needed, Daines’ spokesperson said in a tweet.

That friend? Fellow Montana Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte, the lawmaker widely known for his assault of a Guardian reporter on the eve of his election.

