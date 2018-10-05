Gianforte Offers Sen. Daines His Private Plane If He’s Needed Back In DC For Vote

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), who has said he has no intentions of missing his daughter’s wedding to be in Washington, D.C. to vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh on Saturday, will borrow his friend’s private plane to get back to D.C. after the wedding if he’s needed, Daines’ spokesperson said in a tweet.

That friend? Fellow Montana Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte, the lawmaker widely known for his assault of a Guardian reporter on the eve of his election.