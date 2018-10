In a heated exchange, Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera verbally threw up his hands at host Sean Hannity’s full-fledged refusal to accept any immigrants from the caravan into the U.S., quipping, “What, are you gonna shoot ‘em, Sean?”

As Rivera was making the case that most people in the caravan are just seeking to better their lives, former White House aide Seb Gorka jumped in, saying that Rivera’s comments are “beneath” him.

Watch here: