Fox’s Geraldo Also Went To Trump Rally, Claims It Was ‘Strictly A Private’ Meet-Up

Another Fox News journalist attended a President Trump rally on Monday and got chummy with the President.
And, similar to Fox News’ Sean Hannity, correspondent Geraldo Rivera offered a flimsy defense of the decision, claiming he met up with Trump “strictly privately, off camera and backstage.”
Met up (strictly privately, off camera & backstage) in my #Cleveland hometown w friend @realDonaldTrump as he barnstormed Midwest to reduce #BlueWave in crucial midterms. This is not an endorsement-strictly a private moment w @POTUS who single-handedly May have stemmed blue tide. pic.twitter.com/gReTV3dmjY
— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 6, 2018