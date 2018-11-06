Latest
Trump ‘Hated’ Original Clincher Ad, Pressed Aides For Anti-Immigrant One
In Homophobic Display, King Mocks Gay Candidate, Makes Bizarre Supreme Court Joke
Trump Aides Prep For Mueller Report That Could Materialize This Week
Fox’s Geraldo Also Went To Trump Rally, Claims It Was ‘Strictly A Private’ Meet-Up

By
November 6, 2018 9:00 am

Another Fox News journalist attended a President Trump rally on Monday and got chummy with the President.

And, similar to Fox News’ Sean Hannity, correspondent Geraldo Rivera offered a flimsy defense of the decision, claiming he met up with Trump “strictly privately, off camera and backstage.”

