Friday Deadline For Blasey Ford To Decide On Hearing May Be Flexible

Senate Judiciary Committee chair Chuck Grassley’s 10 a.m. Friday deadline for professor Christine Blasey Ford to submit documents for a Senate hearing on her accusation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh may not be set in stone.

According to a Thursday CNN report, sources say that Blasey Ford could decide to participate later on Friday and still attend Monday’s hearing, though they were fuzzy on what that hard cutoff is.

Blasey Ford and her team want an FBI investigation before the hearing, along with outside witnesses to be invited when she does testify. So far, Grassley has put the kibosh on both.