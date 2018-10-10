Latest
on February 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.
33 mins ago
Report: Trump Talked Up Adelson’s Casino Interests With Japanese PM Abe
50 mins ago
Flight Delayed After Woman Brings An ‘Emotional Support Squirrel’ Onboard
54 mins ago
US Man Charged With ID Fraud By Mueller Sentenced To 6 Months In Prison
livewire The Right-Wing Media

Fox News Reveals: Pro-Gun Control Actress’ Character Uses Guns In Movie

By
October 10, 2018 11:55 am

Fox News boldly pointed out Wednesday that actress Jamie Lee Curtis, a proponent of stricter gun laws, plays a character in the upcoming “Halloween” movie who shoots guns.

Curtis’s on-screen actions stand in contrast to her real-life persona as an advocate for gun control — one of several Hollywood actors who use firearms in their films while preaching against them away from the set,” Fox News’ Louis Casiano writes, adding: “The conundrum applies to other Hollywood A-listers like George Clooney, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Julianne Moore, Sally Field and Jim Carey, who have all made their living portraying gun-toting characters while calling for stricter gun reform.”

Twitter users … tweeted:

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: