Fox News Reveals: Pro-Gun Control Actress’ Character Uses Guns In Movie

Fox News boldly pointed out Wednesday that actress Jamie Lee Curtis, a proponent of stricter gun laws, plays a character in the upcoming “Halloween” movie who shoots guns.

“Curtis’s on-screen actions stand in contrast to her real-life persona as an advocate for gun control — one of several Hollywood actors who use firearms in their films while preaching against them away from the set,” Fox News’ Louis Casiano writes, adding: “The conundrum applies to other Hollywood A-listers like George Clooney, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Julianne Moore, Sally Field and Jim Carey, who have all made their living portraying gun-toting characters while calling for stricter gun reform.”

Twitter users … tweeted:

Area Woman Exhales Despite Advocating For Less Carbon Dioxide Emissions https://t.co/xJK2sVaPSO — Colin (@ColinHanner) October 10, 2018

In other news, the actor playing Michael Myers doesn't murder people or repeatedly rise from the dead despite his character doing so…https://t.co/A7OUknom8X — Gina Salamone (@Gina_Salamone) October 10, 2018