Fox Pundit Claims To See Man Snorting Cocaine Off Street In ‘Cesspool’ Of San Francisco

Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren, who boasts an extensive record of controversial comments, attracted attention Monday for her colorful depiction of San Francisco.
First time in San Fran- see a man snorting cocaine off the street. So sad this beautiful place has become such a cesspool. Thanks for nothing, Liberals!
— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 6, 2018
Many are … skeptical.
Mediaite gathered some of the best responses.
From a ProPublica reporter:
I’ll take things that didn’t happen for $200 Alex https://t.co/GNrnwxQ9Cg
— Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) August 6, 2018
From a comedian:
Every city should strive to have streets that clean. https://t.co/9SpBNSqaab
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 6, 2018
That’s another city crossed off Lahren’s list, after she received an icy reception in Minneapolis in May.