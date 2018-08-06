Latest
45 mins ago
Rick Gates: I Committed Crimes With Paul Manafort
Billionaire Oleg Deripaska attends an investment forum in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2009. Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin told participants at the "Russia Calling!" forum, sponsored by state-owned bank VTB, that "we plan to consistently and purposefully reduce state intervention in the economy and, moreover, step up privatization processes." (AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev)
59 mins ago
Notable Russian Oligarch Oleg Deripaska Gets First Shout Out At Manafort Trial
North Carolina Attorney General Roy Cooper, a Democrat, has condemned his state's Republican-sponsored voter ID law and constitutional amendment to ban same-sex marriage. But in his position he must defend the state against lawsuits on both issues. (Takaaki Iwabu/Raleigh News & Observer/MCT)
1 hour ago
Dem NC Gov Sues As GOP Leg Moves To Further Consolidate Its Power
livewire

Fox Pundit Claims To See Man Snorting Cocaine Off Street In ‘Cesspool’ Of San Francisco

By | August 6, 2018 12:24 pm
Tom Lahren attends Politicon at The Pasadena Convention Center on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP)
Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren, who boasts an extensive record of controversial comments, attracted attention Monday for her colorful depiction of San Francisco.

Many are … skeptical.

Mediaite gathered some of the best responses.

From a ProPublica reporter:

From a comedian:

That’s another city crossed off Lahren’s list, after she received an icy reception in Minneapolis in May.

More Livewire
View All
Comments