Fox News Officials Call Protests At Tucker Carlson’s Home ‘Reprehensible’

In a statement to TPM on Thursday, Fox News leadership denounced the protesters who surrounded host Tucker Carlson’s home on Wednesday evening and threatened to bring a pipe bomb, calling the incident “unacceptable” and “reprehensible.”

“The incident that took place at Tucker’s home last night was reprehensible,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace said in a statement. “The violent threats and intimidation tactics toward him and his family are completely unacceptable. We as a nation have become far too intolerant of different points of view. Recent events across our country clearly highlight the need for a more civil, respectful, and inclusive national conversation. Those of us in the media and in politics bear a special obligation to all Americans, to find common ground.”