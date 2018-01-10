Latest
Fox News Is Not Interested In Hiring Steve Bannon

By | January 10, 2018 9:34 am
Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America

Shortly after Steve Bannon became a free agent, Fox News quickly shot down any notion that he would join the network.

“Fox News will not be hiring Steve Bannon,” a Fox News Channel spokesperson said in a statement first reported by The Wrap on Tuesday, and sent to TPM Wednesday.

Breitbart News announced on Tuesday that Bannon would step down as the conservative outlet’s executive chairman and would leave his radio program affiliated with Breitbart.

His departure from Breitbart is the latest shoe to drop following the publication of Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury.” Bannon spoke to Wolff for the book and called the meeting between Trump campaign officials and a Kremlin-linked lawyer “treasonous.” He tried to walk back his comments over the weekend, insisting that he was criticizing Paul Manafort, not Donald Trump Jr., but it was apparently too late to save face.

Trump disavowed Bannon last week with a statement minimizing Bannon’s role in Trump’s 2016 victory, and GOP mega-donor Rebekah Mercer also dropped Bannon. Mercer was also behind Bannon’s ouster from Breitbart, according to the New York Times.

