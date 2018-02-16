Florida Gov On Tightening Gun Laws: ‘Everything Is On The Table’

Republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Thursday he is willing to look at “everything” in order to keep kids living in his state safe from another gun massacre like the one that occurred a day earlier at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

“Everything’s on the table. I’m going to look at every way that we can make sure our kids are safe,” he said during an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. “I’m going to do whatever I can do to keep these kids safe, I’m going to talk about every issue to keep these kids safe.”

That includes looking at gun control policy in his state, Scott said, which has some of the loosest gun laws in the nation. The state doesn’t require a buyer to have a permit or a license in order to own a gun, for example.

“We’ve got to figure something out,” he said. “We cannot let this pass without making something happen that hopefully, and it’s my goal that this will never happen again in my state.”

The governor’s comments come as Congress and the White House grapple with how to respond to yet another school shooting, which left 17 people dead after a 19-year-old former student entered the school and opened fire with an AR-15. Wednesday’s deadly attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was the deadliest school shooting since the shooting at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, five years ago.