Flake Previews Questions For Kavanaugh On Trump’s DOJ Bashing

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), in his opening statements during the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearings Tuesday, read a President Trump tweet bashing Attorney General Jeff Sessions for the recent indictments of two Republican lawmakers.

Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department. Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018

Flake indicated he planned to question Kavanaugh on the issue.

“Many of the questions that you will get on the other side of the aisle and from me will be on how you view that relationship,” Flake said.