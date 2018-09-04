livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Flake Previews Questions For Kavanaugh On Trump’s DOJ Bashing

By
September 4, 2018 2:29 pm

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), in his opening statements during the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearings Tuesday, read a President Trump tweet bashing Attorney General Jeff Sessions for the recent indictments of two Republican lawmakers.

Flake indicated he planned to question Kavanaugh on the issue.

“Many of the questions that you will get on the other side of the aisle and from me will be on how you view that relationship,” Flake said.

 

