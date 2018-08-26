Flake On McCain: ‘What Says The Most … Are The Miles He Usually Traveled Alone’

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) mourned the passing of his colleague Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) in a Washington Post op-ed published Saturday night, writing that, as “the other senator from Arizona,” “perhaps what says the most about John are the miles he usually traveled alone, such as during the mid-1990s to a veterans home in Northeast Washington to visit former Democratic congressman Mo Udall.” Read the op-ed here.