Latest
35 mins ago
WATCH: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Holds Press Conference To Address Mass Shooting
at The White House on August 23, 2018 in Washington, DC.
1 hour ago
Judge Deals Blow To Trump Effort To Overhaul Bureaucracy
2 hours ago
Authorities: Multiple Dead In Shooting At Jacksonville Mall
livewire

Flake On McCain: ‘What Says The Most … Are The Miles He Usually Traveled Alone’

By
August 26, 2018 12:03 pm

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) mourned the passing of his colleague Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) in a Washington Post op-ed published Saturday night, writing that, as “the other senator from Arizona,” “perhaps what says the most about John are the miles he usually traveled alone, such as during the mid-1990s to a veterans home in Northeast Washington to visit former Democratic congressman Mo Udall.” Read the op-ed here.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: