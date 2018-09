During a Year of the Woman luncheon in Santa Barbara, California on Sunday, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who she’d been grilling all week, of believing President Trump was an “oligarch” who is above the law.

“The president believes he is above the law. And this nominee believes this president cannot be investigated, cannot be tried,” Feinstein said, according to the Los Angeles Times.