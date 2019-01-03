Feinstein Nods To Biden Rather Than Her California Colleague As 2020 Pick

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) said that former Vice President Joe Biden would be her pick for 2020, despite the Presidential ambitions of her fellow California Sen. Kamala Harris (D), according to a Thursday Politico report.

“Joe was chairman of the Judiciary [Committee] when he came to this place, I’ve watched him as vice president, I’ve seen him operate, I’ve seen him perform,” Feinstein said. “He brings a level of experience and seniority which I think is really important.”

Neither Biden nor Harris have officially announced their 2020 runs.