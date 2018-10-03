Feinstein Casts Doubt On FBI Investigation If Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh Not Interviewed

Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) said Wednesday that last week’s hearing was “no substitute” for FBI interviews with Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Read Feinstein’s statement below

“The White House confirmation that it will not allow the FBI to interview Dr. Blasey Ford, Judge Kavanaugh or witnesses identified by Deborah Ramirez raises serious concerns that this is not a credible investigation and begs the question: What other restrictions has the White House placed on the FBI?

“Last week’s hearing is no substitute for FBI interviews, especially when you consider the tenor of Judge Kavanaugh’s testimony. When he wasn’t yelling and demeaning senators, he was making misleading statements that cast doubt on his overall trustworthiness. I don’t think that would happen with FBI agents seated across the table.

“We have asked repeatedly for the White House to provide us with the scope of the investigation and what restrictions they placed on the FBI. The White House continues to refuse to answer. It’s completely unacceptable to hide this information from the Senate and the public.”