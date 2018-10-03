Latest
23 mins ago
De Blasio: NYC Is ‘Looking To Recoup Any Money That Donald Trump Owes’
27 mins ago
FBI Still Has Not Contacted Blasey Ford, Her Attorneys Say
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 27: Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, focusing on allegations of sexual assault by Kavanaugh against Christine Blasey Ford in the early 1980s. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
47 mins ago
Poll: Kavanaugh Hearing Galvanized Republicans, Erasing Dem Enthusiasm Edge
livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Feinstein Casts Doubt On FBI Investigation If Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh Not Interviewed

By
October 3, 2018 5:02 pm

Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) said Wednesday that last week’s hearing was “no substitute” for FBI interviews with Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Read Feinstein’s statement below

“The White House confirmation that it will not allow the FBI to interview Dr. Blasey Ford, Judge Kavanaugh or witnesses identified by Deborah Ramirez raises serious concerns that this is not a credible investigation and begs the question: What other restrictions has the White House placed on the FBI?

“Last week’s hearing is no substitute for FBI interviews, especially when you consider the tenor of Judge Kavanaugh’s testimony. When he wasn’t yelling and demeaning senators, he was making misleading statements that cast doubt on his overall trustworthiness. I don’t think that would happen with FBI agents seated across the table.

“We have asked repeatedly for the White House to provide us with the scope of the investigation and what restrictions they placed on the FBI. The White House continues to refuse to answer. It’s completely unacceptable to hide this information from the Senate and the public.”

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: