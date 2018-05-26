FBI Has Obtained Wiretaps Of Russian Official With NRA Ties Who Met Trump Jr.

Spanish police have handed over wiretaps of Alexander Torshin, the deputy governor of Russia’s central bank and a lifetime NRA member, to the FBI, Yahoo News reported Friday.

The outlet confirmed the news with José Grinda, a Spanish prosecutor who spoke at the Hudson Institute on Friday.

The NRA in March acknowledged receiving less than $1,000 from Torshin, who was one of several Russians sanctioned by the Treasury Department last month, for a lifetime membership in the organization.

McClatchy first reported in January that Torshin was under FBI investigation for possibly funneling illegal campaign funds to the NRA.

“Just a few months ago, the wiretaps of these telephone conversations were given to the FBI,” Grinda said Friday, referring to conversations between Torshin and convicted money launderer Alexander Romanov.

Torshin, the head of a Russian gun group run by right wing extremists, met with Donald Trump Jr. at an NRA event in 2016.

On Friday, Yahoo News asked Grinda, in the outlet’s words, “if he was concerned about Torshin’s meetings with Donald Trump Jr. and other American political figures.”

“Mr. Trump’s son should be concerned,” Grinda responded.