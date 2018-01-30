Ex-Fox Host Alleges Ailes Used ‘Hidden Cameras’ To Spy On Women Changing

Former Fox News anchor Andrea Tantaros on Monday alleged that Roger Ailes, the late ousted CEO of the network, used “hidden cameras” inside the network’s offices to record “female talent” as they changed clothes.

In a new filing as part of a lawsuit Tantaros filed last year against Fox News, Ailes and former Fox News co-president Bill Shine, among others, Tantaros alleged that Ailes “was recording female employees disrobe without their consent in their offices” and during a trunk show the network’s wardrobe department conducted bi-annually, “both through audio and with hidden cameras.”

“Fox News operates more like a rogue political campaign and cutthroat cult rife with rampant harassment, misogyny, and bullying than it does a news organization,” the lawsuit alleged. “Fox News is a company that isn’t afraid to spy, hack, bully or weaponize any tool or method at its disposal.”

Fox News said in a statement to TPM that it “moved for sanctions against the lawyer who filed Andrea Tantaros’ Original lawsuit and he has since withdrawn.”

“None of the four lawyers currently representing Tantaros in the action signed her new complaint, which she purports to have written herself,” Fox News said in its statement. “Her outlandish claims lack any factual basis.”

Tantaros is representing herself in the complaint, part of one of two lawsuits she filed in the last two years; in the first, filed in August 2016, Tantaros alleged that former Fox News star Bill O’Reilly (later ousted) and former Sen. Scott Brown (R-MA) contributed to sexual harassment and a culture of “misogyny” at the network.

In the second, filed in April 2017, Tantaros alleged that Fox News carried out a campaign of “illegal electronic surveillance and computer hacking” against her after she filed the first lawsuit. Read the amended complaint below: