Eric Trump: Woodward Got ‘Extra Shekels’ For ‘Nonsense’ Book

Eric Trump said Wednesday that Bob Woodward would earn “extra shekels” due to his “sensational, nonsense” new book.

It’s not an unheard-of remark in Trumpland: A supporter of the President told members of the media at a Miami rally just ahead of the 2016 election: “You sell out for a few shekels.”

A similar phrase was also used by losing anti-Semitic congressional candidate Paul Nehlen last year, when he called Trump supporter John Cardillo “a shill for the sheckles [sic].”

Eric Trump: Bob Woodward got "extra shekels" for "nonsense" book pic.twitter.com/DmFSXsAim8 — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) September 12, 2018

H/t Mediaite, Kyle Griffin