White Nationalism

Eric Trump: Woodward Got ‘Extra Shekels’ For ‘Nonsense’ Book

By
September 12, 2018 1:43 pm

Eric Trump said Wednesday that Bob Woodward would earn “extra shekels” due to his “sensational, nonsense” new book.

It’s not an unheard-of remark in Trumpland: A supporter of the President told members of the media at a Miami rally just ahead of the 2016 election: “You sell out for a few shekels.”

A similar phrase was also used by losing anti-Semitic congressional candidate Paul Nehlen last year, when he called Trump supporter John Cardillo “a shill for the sheckles [sic].” 

H/t Mediaite, Kyle Griffin

