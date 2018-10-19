Eric Trump Not Sure One Slain Journalist Worth ‘Throwing Away’ Relationship With Saudis

In a Friday appearance on Fox News, Eric Trump said that he’s not sure the alleged murder of one journalist is worth ending the United States’ relationship with Saudi Arabia.

“You can’t be executing journalists or anybody else,” he said to the hosts of “Outnumbered.” “At the same time who are our friends in the Middle East? What are you going to do, take that and throw all of that away?”

He added that journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s alleged murder was “awful” and “savage,” but that it leaves the United States is in a “very tough predicament.”

Watch here: