Latest
UNITED STATES - JUNE 11: Miss America 2013 Mallory Hagan attends a briefing in the Capitol on the Miss America Organization’s education initiatives for young women including Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
13 mins ago
Alabama House Candidate: 55K In District Were Purged From Voter Rolls
49 mins ago
WHCA: ‘All Americans Should Recoil’ At Trump’s Praise For Body Slammer
53 mins ago
Comments Surface Of Congressman Mocking Women Who Were Groped
livewire Jamal Khashoggi

Eric Trump Not Sure One Slain Journalist Worth ‘Throwing Away’ Relationship With Saudis

By
October 19, 2018 12:55 pm

In a Friday appearance on Fox News, Eric Trump said that he’s not sure the alleged murder of one journalist is worth ending the United States’ relationship with Saudi Arabia.

“You can’t be executing journalists or anybody else,” he said to the hosts of “Outnumbered.” “At the same time who are our friends in the Middle East? What are you going to do, take that and throw all of that away?”

He added that journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s alleged murder was “awful” and “savage,” but that it leaves the United States is in a “very tough predicament.”

Watch here:

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: