Latest
FOX Studios on August 16, 2011 in New York City.
9 mins ago
Fox News Pushes Back On Report That It ‘Killed’ Story On Porn Star And Trump
In this handout image provided by South Korean Unification Ministry, on January 17, 2018 in Panmunjom, South Korea.
10 mins ago
Rival Koreas To Form Unified Team, Parade Together At Winter Olympics
32 mins ago
Senate FISA Bill Narrowly Moves Closer To Final Vote
livewire

Eric Trump: Media ‘Can’t Keep Up’ With My Father Because He’s Too Energetic

By | January 17, 2018 9:54 am
during the U.S. Women's Open round three on July 15, 2017 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Elsa/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, criticized members of the media Tuesday for inquiring about his father’s health, given that many of them “couldn’t keep up” with the then-candidate on the campaign trail in 2016.

In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Eric Trump criticized reproters for their “actually insane” questioning of the President’s doctor at a press briefing earlier in the day.

“‘Does he watch too much TV, does he eat too much ice cream?’ Are you kidding me?” Eric Trump said. “By the way, if I look around that room, half the people that were in there I remember from the campaign, and I remember them sleep deprived, drinking cases of Red Bull because they couldn’t keep up with [my father].”

“As he was on his on seventh speed of the night, they were in the back, not speaking in front of 30,000 people, seven times in a row in four different states,” he continued. “They were totally falling asleep, they can’t keep up with him.”

Eric Trump said of his father: “I’ve never seen the man with a cold.” Eric Trump added, “He has more energy than any person I have ever met in my entire life.”

CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, noted Tuesday that Trump’s coronary calcium score indicated he has heart disease.

Separately, Eric Trump told Fox & Friends Wednesday, pushing back against stories that the President made a racist remark during an immigration meeting last week, that his father “sees one color, green.”

H/t Mediaite

More Livewire
View All