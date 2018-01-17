Eric Trump: Media ‘Can’t Keep Up’ With My Father Because He’s Too Energetic

President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, criticized members of the media Tuesday for inquiring about his father’s health, given that many of them “couldn’t keep up” with the then-candidate on the campaign trail in 2016.

In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Eric Trump criticized reproters for their “actually insane” questioning of the President’s doctor at a press briefing earlier in the day.

“‘Does he watch too much TV, does he eat too much ice cream?’ Are you kidding me?” Eric Trump said. “By the way, if I look around that room, half the people that were in there I remember from the campaign, and I remember them sleep deprived, drinking cases of Red Bull because they couldn’t keep up with [my father].”



“As he was on his on seventh speed of the night, they were in the back, not speaking in front of 30,000 people, seven times in a row in four different states,” he continued. “They were totally falling asleep, they can’t keep up with him.”

Eric Trump said of his father: “I’ve never seen the man with a cold.” Eric Trump added, “He has more energy than any person I have ever met in my entire life.”

CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, noted Tuesday that Trump’s coronary calcium score indicated he has heart disease.

Separately, Eric Trump told Fox & Friends Wednesday, pushing back against stories that the President made a racist remark during an immigration meeting last week, that his father “sees one color, green.”

