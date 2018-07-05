Former MSNBC Host Ed Schultz Dies At 64

Longtime radio broadcaster and MSNBC host Ed Schultz died at the age of 64 on Thursday, according to RT America, where Schultz most recently worked as a head news anchor.

Sources told a local news outlet, The Fargo Forum, that Schultz died of natural causes.

“We at RT America are sad to announce the passing of Edward Andrew Schultz,” RT America said in a statement. “Ed Schultz passed quietly early morning on July 5 at his home in Washington, D.C. This announcement comes as a shock to all of us here at RT America.”

Schultz started his broadcasting career at WDAY-TV in Fargo, North Dakota in the 1980s and hosted a conservative talk radio show in Fargo in the 1990s. He had a change of heart in the 2000s and moved on to host a commentary show for MSNBC, “The Ed Show,” in 2009 until mid-2015 when he was let go for soft ratings.

In 2016 the once left-leaning TV personality took a surprising new gig as the head news anchor for RT America, a network that used to be known as Russia Today and that is run by the Russian government.