Latest
on July 23, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.
31 mins ago
GA GOP Gov Hopefuls Late To Trump Train Fight For POTUS To Hop Aboard
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers a speech about his vision for foreign policy at the Mayflower Hotel April 27, 2016 in Washington, DC. A real estate billionaire and reality television star, Trump beat his GOP challengers by double digits in Tuesday's presidential primaries in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Deleware, Rhode Island and Connecticut. 'I consider myself the presumptive nominee, absolutely,' Trump told supporters at the Trump Tower following yesterday's wins.
59 mins ago
Trump’s Unseen Battle With the US Government
1 hour ago
HHS Says It’ll Meet Deadline For Family Reunification But Has Made No Progress
livewire

Former MSNBC Host Ed Schultz Dies At 64

By | July 5, 2018 1:47 pm
NEW YORK, NEW YORK––NOV. 17, 2011––MSNBC anchor Ed Schultz, is host of The Ed Show. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times

Longtime radio broadcaster and MSNBC host Ed Schultz died at the age of 64 on Thursday, according to RT America, where Schultz most recently worked as a head news anchor.

Sources told a local news outlet, The Fargo Forum, that Schultz died of natural causes.

“We at RT America are sad to announce the passing of Edward Andrew Schultz,” RT America said in a statement. “Ed Schultz passed quietly early morning on July 5 at his home in Washington, D.C. This announcement comes as a shock to all of us here at RT America.”

Schultz started his broadcasting career at WDAY-TV in Fargo, North Dakota in the 1980s and hosted a conservative talk radio show in Fargo in the 1990s. He had a change of heart in the 2000s and moved on to host a commentary show for MSNBC, “The Ed Show,” in 2009 until mid-2015 when he was let go for soft ratings.

In 2016 the once left-leaning TV personality took a surprising new gig as the head news anchor for RT America, a network that used to be known as Russia Today and that is run by the Russian government.

More Livewire
View All
Comments