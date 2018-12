The President’s eldest child was full of holiday cheer at a Daily Mail holiday party in New York City as he confessed that his father is a notorious re-gifter.

“I’m the namesake, so I got re-gifted all the things that were monogrammed for him at times,” Trump Jr. said while telling the story of one Christmas when his father “may or may not” have given him a gift from the previous year. “And I’m like, ‘I know you didn’t get this,’ ‘How do you know that?’ ‘Because I gave it to you last year.’”