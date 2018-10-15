Latest
ATHENS, GA - JULY 24: Secretary of State Brian Kemp addresses the audience and declares victory during an election watch party on July 24, 2018 in Athens, Georgia. Kemp defeated opponent Casey Cagle in a runoff election for the Republican nomination for the Georgia Governor's race. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)
38 mins ago
Kemp: ‘Ridiculous’ To Suggest I Step Down For Stalling 53K Voter Registrations
50 mins ago
Painting Of Trump Chatting With Lincoln, Nixon, Other GOP Presidents Hangs In WH
on October 16, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
Chicago Sues DOJ Again For Withholding Grants Over ‘Sanctuary City’ Policies
livewire 2018 Elections

Don Jr. Mocks Beto O’Rourke’s Nickname: ‘Irish Guy Pretending To Be Hispanic’

By
October 15, 2018 11:30 am

The President’s son on Monday mocked “Beto,” the lifelong nickname of Texas Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke, who’s given first name is Robert. “What’s authentic about an Irish guy pretending to be Hispanic?” he commented on Twitter above an ABC News article on O’Rourke.

O’Rourke’s incumbent opponent, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) — whose given name is Rafael Edward Cruz — has made the nickname a campaign issue, releasing a statewide radio ad in March using the melody from Alabama’s If You’re Gonna Play in Texas”: I remember reading stories / liberal Robert wanted to fit in // So he changed his name to Beto / and hid it with a grin.”

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: