Don Jr. Mocks Beto O’Rourke’s Nickname: ‘Irish Guy Pretending To Be Hispanic’

The President’s son on Monday mocked “Beto,” the lifelong nickname of Texas Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke, who’s given first name is Robert. “What’s authentic about an Irish guy pretending to be Hispanic?” he commented on Twitter above an ABC News article on O’Rourke.

O’Rourke’s incumbent opponent, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) — whose given name is Rafael Edward Cruz — has made the nickname a campaign issue, releasing a statewide radio ad in March using the melody from Alabama’s “If You’re Gonna Play in Texas”: “I remember reading stories / liberal Robert wanted to fit in // So he changed his name to Beto / and hid it with a grin.”