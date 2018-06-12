DOJ Task Force On Election Interference Slated To Release Its Report In Mid-July

A report assembled by a Justice Department task force addressing foreign interference in American elections will likely be released publicly in mid-July, Adam Hickey, a deputy assistant attorney general in the National Security Division, told Congress on Tuesday.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the creation of the cyber-digital task force in February, which, among other things, would address efforts to interfere with U.S. elections.

Hickey, testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said that the task force was due to turn over a report to Sessions by the end of the month.

“I anticipate the department will then issue a public report in mid-July,” Hickey said. “I expect that report will provide additional insight to how the department intends to apply longstanding principles and policies in the sensitive context of foreign influence operations.”

Hickey declined to confirm or deny any ongoing investigations into efforts interfere with the 2018 midterms.

“I think one of the most important things we’re doing is ensuring that there is activity within the department — and between the department and other departments and the private sector — to make sure we identify information that matters, we open and investigate cases where we learn of potential threats, and we put others in the position to protect and defend themselves,” he said

Hickey faced some skepticism from the Democratic senators on the committee that the Trump administration was doing enough.

Pointing out that it has been 19 months since the election in which Russia interfered, and 17 months since the intelligence community reported that interference,Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) questioned the timing of a report not coming out for another month.

“If I were in Moscow, thinking about engaging in more election interference in the United States in the coming election… I guess the question I would ask is, how seriously are Americans taking this threat? Is it worth it to go after this coming election that is 19 weeks away?” he asked.