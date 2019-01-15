Des Moines Register Editorial Urges Steve King To Resign ‘For Good Of Iowa’

The Des Moines Register‘s editorial board didn’t mince words Tuesday as it urged Rep. Steve King to resign following backlash over his white supremacy remarks.

In addition to citing King being stripped of his committee assignments leaving Iowa without a seat on the vital House Agriculture Committee, the editorial board called out King for making their state “a laughing stock on the national stage with his offensive and absurd remarks about undocumented immigrants.”

Read the Des Moines Register’s scathing editorial against King here.