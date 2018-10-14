Latest
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 10: The alt-right leader and former co-founder of Vice Magazine Gavin McInnes attends an Act for America rally to protest sharia law on June 10, 2017 in Foley Square in New York City. Members of the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys, right wing Trump supporting groups that are willing to directly confront and engage left-wing anti-Trump protestors, attended the event. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/ Corbis via Getty Images)
3 Arrested After Fights Following Speech By Far-Right Leader Gavin McInnes
Rubio On Climate: ‘Not Realistic’ To Move Toward ‘All Solar Panels’ And ‘All That Stuff’
Little Doubt Michael’s Death Toll Will Rise In Florida
Des Moines Register Ed Board: House GOP ‘Needs To Be Voted Out Of Power’

By
October 14, 2018 11:26 am

The Des Moines Register’s editorial board endorsed all Democrats for the House of Representatives Saturday, writing of the Republican Party that it “needs to be voted out of power and spend a few years becoming again the party of Lincoln, not the party of Trump.” The editorial board was especially blunt regarding Rep. Steve King (R-IA), who it said “spends his time meeting with fascist leaders in Europe and retweeting neo-Nazis.”

“Not only has the party failed to act as a check on the president, key Republicans have been complicit in trying to obstruct and undermine the investigation of a foreign power’s interference in a U.S. election,” the editorial board wrote. “And by their silence they have tacitly endorsed the president’s racism, misogyny, white nationalism, divisiveness and crudity.”

H/t Raw Story

