Des Moines Register Ed Board: House GOP ‘Needs To Be Voted Out Of Power’

The Des Moines Register’s editorial board endorsed all Democrats for the House of Representatives Saturday, writing of the Republican Party that it “needs to be voted out of power and spend a few years becoming again the party of Lincoln, not the party of Trump.” The editorial board was especially blunt regarding Rep. Steve King (R-IA), who it said “spends his time meeting with fascist leaders in Europe and retweeting neo-Nazis.”

“Not only has the party failed to act as a check on the president, key Republicans have been complicit in trying to obstruct and undermine the investigation of a foreign power’s interference in a U.S. election,” the editorial board wrote. “And by their silence they have tacitly endorsed the president’s racism, misogyny, white nationalism, divisiveness and crudity.”

H/t Raw Story.