Dershowitz Mocked For Criticizing Anti-Trump ‘McCarthyism’ On Martha’s Vineyard

Former Harvard law professor and frequent Trump-defending television pundit Alan Dershowitz wrote last week that “McCarthyism [has] come to Martha’s Vineyard,” in an op-ed lamenting the cold shoulders he’s received at the high-end seasonal destination.

Word of the article got out Monday, it appears, and the internet expressed a wave of faux sympathy for Dershowitz.

“Either you are for Trump or against him, and that is all some people need to know to make judgments about you,” Dershowitz wrote. “I know this because I have experienced this firsthand on Martha’s Vineyard.”

Referring to “old friends” who oppose Trump, he added later: “[T]hey are shunning me and trying to ban me from their social life on Martha’s Vineyard.”

“I will not change my views as a result of these attempts to ostracize me, but there are some who may remain silent for fear of being shunned. Silence is not my style,” the op-ed concludes. “Cowardice is not my philosophy. I intend to speak up when I disagree with Republicans, and I intend to speak up when I disagree with Democrats. Right now I am speaking up in disagreement with Maxine Waters. She — like those who shun me on Martha’s Vineyard — is part of the problem rather than the solution.”

Twitter users responded with predictable glee:

Everyone on Martha's Vineyard is shunning Alan Dershowitz and I'm screaming https://t.co/hsTRo5nJqH pic.twitter.com/36QYNnb1zG — David Klion 🔥 (@DavidKlion) July 2, 2018

Alan Dershowitz identifies the real consequence of the public shaming of Trumpworld people: nobody will invite Alan Dershowitz to a Martha’s Vineyard dinner party. https://t.co/cq00xDUaTP — Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) July 2, 2018

What kind of world do we live in when Alan Dershowitz gets side eyes at Martha's Vineyard and Sarah Sanders is politely asked to leave a Red Hen restaurant? The end of civility. The end of decency. The end of righteous outrage. Oh, look another baby ripped from his parents… — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) July 2, 2018