In a press conference held outside the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday after four Democrats walked out in protest of the scheduling of a committee vote for the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) called out Republicans for using their “raw power” to push through the confirmation without “integrity.”

Democrats slam GOP for use of "raw power" to push through Kavanaugh confirmation pic.twitter.com/CjaoWBF1Fa — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) September 28, 2018