Dems To Grassley: ‘Unprecedented Abuse Of Power’ To Move Forward With Kavanaugh

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday asked committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) to postpone the vote he scheduled for Friday on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation in light of yet more accusations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh. They also called on Grassley to support their request that the White House withdraw Kavanaugh’s nomination, or at least allow the FBI to probe the allegations against him. Read the Democrats’ letter below: