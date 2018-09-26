Latest
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gives a press conference to the international media following his recent trip to China, at Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, on September 18, 2018. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) (Photo credit should read FEDERICO PARRA/AFP/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
Six Nations Ask Trump-Trashed UN Court To Investigate Venezuela
1 hour ago
Report: Kavanaugh Testified That He Didn’t Attend Parties Where Women Were Gang Raped
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 21: Former President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally for Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf on September 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Midterm election day is November 6th. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
Obama Feared ‘Rising Protectionism, Authoritarianism’ Since He Left Office
livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Dems To Grassley: ‘Unprecedented Abuse Of Power’ To Move Forward With Kavanaugh

By
September 26, 2018 4:29 pm

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday asked committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) to postpone the vote he scheduled for Friday on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation in light of yet more accusations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh. They also called on Grassley to support their request that the White House withdraw Kavanaugh’s nomination, or at least allow the FBI to probe the allegations against him. Read the Democrats’ letter below:

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: