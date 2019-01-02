Latest
livewire

Dems Broaden Title Of Oversight Cmte. To Include Private Sector Before Probes

By
January 2, 2019 12:56 pm

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) is broadening the title of the committee he will soon chair from the “Committee on Oversight and Government Reform” to the “Committee on Oversight and Reform” to better encompass the private sector before launching investigations into President Donald Trump’s businesses.

Read the full statement here:

“I am pleased that the House of Representatives will be changing the name of our Committee to better reflect our true jurisdiction, which covers both government and the private sector. In the upcoming session of Congress, we will investigate waste, fraud, and abuse in the Trump Administration, and we will also examine many other issues that affect the American people every day, such as the escalating prices of prescription drugs that are negatively impacting families across the country and the opioid crisis that is devastating our communities. I am also heartened that our new acronym will now reflect the fact that oversight is one of Congress’ core responsibilities under the Constitution.”

