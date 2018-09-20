Dem Rep. Apologizes For Mocking Susan Collins Over Threats

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) apologized Thursday for appearing to belittle threats Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said she has received related to Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process.

Sexual assault victims deserve respect. And senators shouldn’t be threatened by the public. I said something stupid and minimized ugly behavior. That tweet is deleted and I’m sorry for that. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 20, 2018

The original, since-deleted tweet responded to a story in The Hill quoting a recent interview in which Collins said, after condemning the threats made against Christine Blasey Ford, “My office has received some pretty ugly voicemails, threats, terrible things said to my staff.”

Swalwell wrote: “Boo hoo hoo. You’re a senator who police will protect. A sexual assault victim can’t sleep in her home tonight because of threats. Where are you sleeping? She’s on her own while you and your @SenateGOP colleagues try to rush her through a hearing.”