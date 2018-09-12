Latest
2 hours ago
4,300 Lose Medicaid Coverage In Arkansas Over New Work Requirement
3 hours ago
GOP Rep. On Gay Adoptive Parents: ‘Orphanages Are Still A Possibility’
3 hours ago
Academic At Center Of Russia Probe Is M.I.A.
livewire

Bottoms Up: D.C. Trump Hotel Will Keep Its Liquor License

By
September 12, 2018 1:41 pm

Washington D.C.’s Alcohol Beverage Control Board has decided that the Trump International Hotel can keep its liquor license, despite the complaints brought by residents that President Donald Trump fails the “good character” test needed to sell alcohol.

From a Washingtonian reporter:

The D.C. residents cited payments to Stormy Daniels, stories about stiffing contractors, and Michael Cohen’s naming of Trump as an un-indicted co-conspirator as evidence of Trump’s lacking character.

Ep. #37: The Most Disturbing Thing In A 50-Year Intelligence Career
More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: