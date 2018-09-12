Bottoms Up: D.C. Trump Hotel Will Keep Its Liquor License

Washington D.C.’s Alcohol Beverage Control Board has decided that the Trump International Hotel can keep its liquor license, despite the complaints brought by residents that President Donald Trump fails the “good character” test needed to sell alcohol.

From a Washingtonian reporter:

BREAKING: DC ABRA announces to keep Trump International Hotel’s liquor license intact. — Brittany Shepherd (@blrshepherd) September 12, 2018

The D.C. residents cited payments to Stormy Daniels, stories about stiffing contractors, and Michael Cohen’s naming of Trump as an un-indicted co-conspirator as evidence of Trump’s lacking character.