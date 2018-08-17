DC Mayor: I Got Through To The ‘Reality Star In WH’ To Cancel Military Parade

Shortly after President Donald Trump accused Washington, D.C. politicians Friday of price-gouging his now-canceled military parade, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser hit back at the claims made by the “reality star in the White House.”

Yup, I’m Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington DC, the local politician who finally got thru to the reality star in the White House with the realities ($21.6M) of parades/events/demonstrations in Trump America (sad). https://t.co/vqC3d8FLqx — MurielBowser (@MurielBowser) August 17, 2018