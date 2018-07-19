Cuomo Signals Readiness To Approve Criminal Probe Into Trump Foundation

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) signaled through his counsel Wednesday that he is ready and willing to okay a criminal investigation into the Trump Foundation, if state prosecutors want to take up the case alongside their ongoing civil lawsuit, according to a Wednesday CNN report.

“At Gov. Cuomo’s direction, the state stands ready to provide the Attorney General with the appropriate criminal referral on this matter if and when she asks for it,” the statement reads.

However, per CNN, a criminal case would likely mean a halt in the civil one, which has been running since June and includes allegations of illegal misconduct and coordination between the foundation and the Trump campaign. Thus, prosecutors would likely choose to wait on the criminal action until the civil lawsuit runs its course.

“As our lawsuit against the Trump Foundation illustrates, we intend to hold the Foundation and its directors accountable for all violations of state law,” Amy Spitalnick, a New York attorney general spokeswoman, told CNN. “We continue to evaluate the evidence to determine what additional actions may be warranted, and will seek a criminal referral from the appropriate state agency as necessary. We’ve already referred apparent violations of federal law to the IRS and FEC.”