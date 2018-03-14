CNN’s Chris Cuomo Will Leave ‘New Day’ To Host His Own Primetime Show

CNN host Chris Cuomo will leave his early morning “New Day” show to host “Cuomo Prime Time” in the 9 p.m. EST hour, starting sometime this spring, according to CNN.

Cuomo hosted a show in the primetime slot for a week last summer and spent most of the month of January balancing “Cuomo Prime Time” with “New Day,” which runs from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. EST. CNN’s 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. co-anchor John Berman will join “New Day” co-host Alisyn Camerota for the early morning shift. The exact date of the change has not been decided yet, according to CNN.

The move will put Cuomo in direct competition with Fox News’ Sean Hannity and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, both of whom pulled in more than 600,000 25 to 54-year-old viewers a piece last month. Currently CNN airs “AC360” during the 9 p.m. EST hour, which averaged about 386,000 viewers in the 25 to 54 year-old demographic in February, CNN reported.

In a tweet, Cuomo confirmed the new show, saying he hopes to “talk TO people more and ABOUT them less.”

I hear you. We will test power. Every. Damn. Day. Just like always. Have to talk TO people more and ABOUT them less. Debate with decency. The need is clear. Hopefully we help fill it. #ChrisCuomoPrimeTime https://t.co/csOHfVKknW — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) March 14, 2018

Cuomo, whose father Mario Cuomo was the former governor of New York and his brother Andrew Cuomo is the current governor, has been the co-anchor of “New Day” since 2014.