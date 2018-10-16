GOP Rep Calls Trump’s ‘Horseface’ Insult ‘Unbecoming,’ ‘Embarrassing’

Rep. Ryan Costello (R-PA) expressed his disapproval Tuesday of President Donald Trump’s most recent insulting nickname, “horseface,” to refer to Stormy Daniels.

To say this is unbecoming of any man, let alone the POTUS, is a vast understatement. And to say this enables teenage boys to feel they have a license to refer to girls w such names is obvious. It’s all very embarrassing. https://t.co/dC5xxmFoGo

