GOP Rep Calls Trump’s ‘Horseface’ Insult ‘Unbecoming,’ ‘Embarrassing’

By
October 16, 2018 1:05 pm

Rep. Ryan Costello (R-PA) expressed his disapproval Tuesday of President Donald Trump’s most recent insulting nickname, “horseface,” to refer to Stormy Daniels.

Costello is not running for reelection next month.

