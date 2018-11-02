Constituent Steve King Yelled At During Event Says King, Synagogue Shooter Share Ideologies

Kaleb Van Fosson, the constituent Rep. Steve King (R-IA) booted from a campaign event Thursday due to his question comparing King’s ideology to that of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter, stood by his assertion that the two share a nationalist mindset.

“Steve King and the shooter both share this core belief that American or western culture, which is basically white culture in Steve King’s mind, is under attack by this foreign enemy and they have both talked and espoused ideas about white genocide and the great replacement,” Van Fosson told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. “If you look at King’s rhetoric and compare it to the shooter’s, it’s very much in line.”

