Latest
7 mins ago
Former CIA Chief And Ex-Texan John Brennan Endorses Beto O’Rourke
19 mins ago
WH Official Echoes Trump Immigration Rhetoric: There’s A ‘Daily Caravan’ Too!
53 mins ago
NYT: WH Will Stand With Crown Prince Despite Khashoggi Killing
livewire White Nationalism

Constituent Steve King Yelled At During Event Says King, Synagogue Shooter Share Ideologies

By
November 2, 2018 9:45 am

Kaleb Van Fosson, the constituent Rep. Steve King (R-IA) booted from a campaign event Thursday due to his question comparing King’s ideology to that of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter, stood by his assertion that the two share a nationalist mindset.

“Steve King and the shooter both share this core belief that American or western culture, which is basically white culture in Steve King’s mind, is under attack by this foreign enemy and they have both talked and espoused ideas about white genocide and the great replacement,” Van Fosson told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. “If you look at King’s rhetoric and compare it to the shooter’s, it’s very much in line.”

Watch here:

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: