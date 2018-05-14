Conservative Columnist: ‘These Are Soulless People Working For A Soulless President’

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin responded to the White House’s squabbling over leaks about the John McCain “dying” remark with some tough words about the administration on Monday.
“These are soulless people working for a soulless President,” Rubin said on MSNBC. “The President of the United States doesn’t have a purpose higher than himself, and therefore the people who work for him do not have a higher purpose.”
Watch:
Jennifer Rubin calls Trump staffers “soulless people working for a soulless President” pic.twitter.com/gM0Zm6OMcr
— TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) May 14, 2018