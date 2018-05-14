Latest
40 mins ago
Lewandowski Joins Pence’s Political Action Committee
1 hour ago
Trump Speaks With Tennessee Man Hailed As Waffle House Shooting Hero
MANCHESTER, NH - MARCH 19: First lady Melania Trump walks onto stage to introduce her husband and to speak about opioids at an event at Manchester Community College on March 19, 2018 in Manchester, New Hampshire. The president addressed the ongoing opioid crisis which has had a devastating impact on cities and counties across the nation. In Manchester overdoses through early March were up 23 percent from this time last year.Trump was also joined his Attorney General Jeff Sessions (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
First Lady Hospitalized After Procedure To Treat ‘Benign Kidney Condition’
livewire

Conservative Columnist: ‘These Are Soulless People Working For A Soulless President’

By | May 14, 2018 4:54 pm

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin responded to the White House’s squabbling over leaks about the John McCain “dying” remark with some tough words about the administration on Monday.

“These are soulless people working for a soulless President,” Rubin said on MSNBC. “The President of the United States doesn’t have a purpose higher than himself, and therefore the people who work for him do not have a higher purpose.”

Watch:

 

More Livewire
View All
Comments