Comey On Trump Tweets: ‘I’m Like A Breakup He Can’t Get Over’

Continuing his publicity tour for his new book, former FBI director James Comey on Tuesday evening compared the President’s tweets to those of an ex who “can’t get over” him.

“He’s tweeted at me probably 50 times. I’ve been gone for a year. I’m like a breakup he can’t get over,” Comey told Stephen Colbert on CBS’ “Late Show” Tuesday. “I’m out there living my best life. He wakes up in the morning and tweets at me.”

Since excerpts of Comey’s widely anticipated first interview with ABC News started to trickle out last week, President Donald Trump has not been able to keep Comey’s name out of his mouth— or his tweets.

Trump’s called Comey “slippery” and a “slimeball” and claimed on Wednesday morning that Comey was the “worst FBI Director in history.” He’s even suggested that Comey should go to prison, for what he claims were lies under oath.

Comey told Colbert he tries to be dismissive of Trump’s Twitter attacks, but knows that they’re too dangerous to ignore.

“Does that mean we’ve become numb to this?” he told Colbert, as the two drank Pinot Noir out of paper cups. Comey wrote in his new book “A Higher Loyalty” that that was his first drink after Trump fired him last year. Comey has claimed that Trump fired him after he requested his loyalty during a private dinner. During an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt last year, Trump suggested that he was thinking about the “Russia thing” when he fired Comey.

“It’s not okay for the President of the United States to say a private citizen should be in jail,” he said. “It’s not normal. It’s not acceptable. It’s not okay.”