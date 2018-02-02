Comey Shrugs Off Nunes Memo: ‘That’s It?’

Latest
By | February 2, 2018 2:19 pm
Former FBI Director James Comey testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, on his past relationship with President Donald Trump, and his role in the Russian interference investigation, in the Senate Hart building on Capitol Hill, on Thursday, June 8, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May) (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former FBI Director James Comey on Friday afternoon dismissed the newly released House Intelligence Committee memo as a “dishonest and misleading” ploy.

Comey did not explicitly reference the memo in his tweet, but he suggested that publicizing the document only hurt the House Intelligence Committee’s relationship with the intelligence community and potentially endangered Americans.

Comey has become increasingly vocal on Twitter since he was ousted as FBI director last spring. Particularly over the past few days, he has spoken out to defend the FBI and Andrew McCabe, who recently resigned as deputy director of the bureau.

