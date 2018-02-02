Comey Shrugs Off Nunes Memo: ‘That’s It?’

Former FBI Director James Comey on Friday afternoon dismissed the newly released House Intelligence Committee memo as a “dishonest and misleading” ploy.

Comey did not explicitly reference the memo in his tweet, but he suggested that publicizing the document only hurt the House Intelligence Committee’s relationship with the intelligence community and potentially endangered Americans.

That’s it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs. — James Comey (@Comey) February 2, 2018

Comey has become increasingly vocal on Twitter since he was ousted as FBI director last spring. Particularly over the past few days, he has spoken out to defend the FBI and Andrew McCabe, who recently resigned as deputy director of the bureau.