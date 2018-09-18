Collins Wants Kavanaugh, Ford Lawyers To Question Each Other’s Client

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Tuesday called on Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) to allow for the lawyers representing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford to question the other’s client in a committee hearing this coming Monday.
Ford has publicly accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in high school. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.
I'm writing to the Chairman & RM of Judiciary Cmte respectfully recommending that at Monday’s hearing, counsel for Prof. Ford be allocated time to question Judge Kavanaugh & counsel for the Judge be granted equal time to question Prof. Ford, followed by questions from Senators.
— Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) September 18, 2018