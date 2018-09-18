Latest
Venezuela’s President May Skip UN Meeting Over Worries Of Being Killed
Kavanaugh Friend Mark Judge Asks Not To Testify
Republicans Dig In On Plans For Hearing With Only Kavanaugh And His Accuser
Collins Wants Kavanaugh, Ford Lawyers To Question Each Other’s Client

September 18, 2018 12:36 pm

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Tuesday called on Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) to allow for the lawyers representing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford to question the other’s client in a committee hearing this coming Monday. 

Ford has publicly accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in high school. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations. 

