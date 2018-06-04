On Election Night, Cohen Told Friends He Wanted To Be Mayor Of New York City

Before his home, hotel and office were raided by federal investigators, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer had some profile high political aspirations in his hometown of New York City.

Namely, he wanted to run it.

According to Axios sources who witnessed the conversations, Cohen told a group of people on election night that he “already” had the political “bug” and that Trump’s election was the “beginning of a dynasty.”

“Nobody’s going to fuck with us. I think I’m going to run for mayor,” he reportedly told his friends while celebrating at Manhattan’s 6th Avenue Hilton Hotel.

Later that evening, as Cohen was leaving a victory party at that hotel, a person in the crowd yelled “Cohen for mayor!”

Cohen subtly responded to the encouragement by first pumping, according to Axios.

When asked about his mayoral-ambitions on Sunday, Cohen told Axios that he’s a fan of Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“Despite many friends suggesting that I run for mayor… I obviously chose not to,” he said. “Additionally, I believe that Mayor de Blasio is doing a fine job for our city.”