Cohen’s Lawyer: Trump Was Not Aware Of Stormy Daniels Hush Agreement

By | March 29, 2018 9:29 am

David Schwartz, the attorney for Michael Cohen, told CNN Wednesday night that President Donald Trump did not know about the hush agreement Cohen pushed Stormy Daniels to sign in October 2016.

“The President was not aware of the agreement — at least Michael Cohen never told him about the agreement. I can tell you that,” Schwartz told CNN’s Erin Burnett, adding later that Trump was also unaware of Cohen’s $130,000 payment to Daniels.

Daniels filed a lawsuit against Trump and the company set up by his longtime attorney Cohen to pay her for her silence on her alleged affair with Trump. She argues that Trump never signed the agreement, making it invalid. However, Cohen has argued that Trump did not need to sign the agreement.

Watch Schwartz’s comment via CNN:

