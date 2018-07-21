Latest
Cohen Lawyer: Trump Suggestion That Tapes Were Illegal Is ‘Flawed’ Strategy

By | July 21, 2018 3:01 pm
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images North America

Michael Cohen’s attorney called out President Donald Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Saturday, calling Trump’s suggestion — that Cohen’s phone call recordings were “illegal” — a “flawed’ strategy.

Cohen attorney Lanny Davis made a more subtle dig against Giuliani on Twitter Friday when he said that Cohen would not be “hurt” by the contents of the recording, despite attempts to “spin” what’s on the tapes.

The New York Times and CNN reported Friday that Cohen had recorded some of his phone conversations with Trump, including a discussion about a payment made to an ex-Playboy model to keep her quiet about an alleged ongoing affair with Trump. Giuliani confirmed the existence of the recordings, which are in the possession of the FBI, and told reporters Friday that the tapes would be exculpatory for Trump.

Trump tweeted on Saturday, lamenting how “inconceivable” it is that a lawyer would record a client without permission and suggesting that it’s “perhaps illegal” to do so.

In private, Trump was reportedly hurt when he found out about the tapes, “I can’t believe Michael would do this to me.”

