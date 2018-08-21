Report: Cohen In Talks For Possible Plea Deal, Could Be Reached Early As Today

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is in talks for a possible plea deal with federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York, which could be reached as early as Tuesday, according to a Tuesday NBC report.

Multiple sources familiar with the matter emphasized to NBC that the long-discussed deal in Cohen’s tax and bank fraud case was not finalized.

Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis declined NBC’s request for comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

President Trump’s longtime fixer has hinted since mid-summer that he was open to cooperating with the government in exchange for a more lenient sentence. Cohen once prided himself on his loyalty to Trump, but has since publicly said that his first priorities are his family and country.

The New York Times reported over the weekend that a plea deal with the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office would also likely require Cohen to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

The Times also reported that prosecutors were investigating $20 million in loans that Cohen took out in 2014 to fund his taxi medallion businesses.

In additional to Cohen’s personal financial dealings, prosecutors are looking into the hush money payments he made during the 2016 election to women who claimed to have carried out affairs with Trump.

This post has been updated.