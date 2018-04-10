Cohen: FBI Was ‘Extremely Professional, Courteous And Respectful’ During Raids

The FBI was “extremely professional, courteous and respectful” during the Monday raids on President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen’s home, office and hotel room, Cohen told CNN Tuesday.

“I am unhappy to have my personal residence and office raided,” Cohen told CNN in a phone call, the network reported. “But I will tell you that members of the FBI that conducted the search and seizure were all extremely professional, courteous and respectful. And I thanked them at the conclusion.”

That’s a more composed response than the President’s. Trump on Monday called the raids “a whole new level of unfairness” and “an attack on our country.”

“I would be lying to you if I told that I am not [worried],” Cohen added to CNN. “Do I need this in my life? No. Do I want to be involved in this? No.”

The raids, he told the network, were “upsetting to say the least.”

CNN reported, without quoting Cohen, that the lawyer said he would have handled the hush money payment to adult film actress Stephanie Clifford differently, though he defended the non-disclosure agreement Clifford signed — which for weeks has been the subject of intense public and legal scrutiny — as lawful.

