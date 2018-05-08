Cohen Distraught Over Raid’s Impact On Family: ‘This Is All Ruining Their Lives’

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney is reportedly most concerned about how the FBI raid of his house, hotel and home last month is impacting his family, Vanity Fair reported Monday evening.

According to friends of Michael Cohen who spoke with Vanity Fair, Cohen is concerned the raid and subsequent media attention is “ruining their lives.”

“I live for my wife and my kids,” he has reportedly told friends in recent weeks. “I’d die for my wife and my kids. And this is all ruining their lives.”

Cohen has called the situation a “nightmare” and is reportedly struggling as he’s become isolated from Trump and others in Washington, D.C., who he reportedly claims have treated him like he’s “disposable.”

That sense of isolation has increased since Trump’s new lawyer Rudy Giuliani has started making media appearances, spreading confusion and fanning the flames of inquiry surrounding a $130,000 payment Cohen made to porn actress Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election, reportedly to keep her quiet about an alleged affair she had with Trump a decade ago.

Cohen has told friends that he’s had no peace since Buzzfeed published the Christopher Steele dossier, which made multiple claims about Cohen interacting with Russians throughout the 2016 campaign. Cohen filed a defamation lawsuit against Buzzfeed, but recently dropped the suit after the FBI raid.

Last month, the FBI seized at least eight boxes of physical documents from Cohen’s house, hotel and office, according Vanity Fair. The agents obtained a warrant to seize records related to the Daniels payment and documents about Karen McDougal, a former Playboy playmate who allegedly had an affair with Trump. Among other items, they also seized documents related to taxi medallions Cohen owns in New York and his communications with the Trump campaign.

